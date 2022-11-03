SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $160.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

