SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 491,442 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $86,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKM opened at $19.61 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

