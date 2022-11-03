Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

