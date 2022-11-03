Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 92,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 351,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 price target on Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

