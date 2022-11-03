Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.09

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.09 and last traded at C$21.09, with a volume of 6947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$765.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

About Sleep Country Canada

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.