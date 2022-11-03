Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
