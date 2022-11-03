Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Down 3%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 6,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 92,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$45.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

