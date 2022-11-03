SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.57. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,873,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,920 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

