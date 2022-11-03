SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $344.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $344.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.88.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $217.58 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.94. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 67,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

