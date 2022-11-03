SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.62 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of SWI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 456,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

