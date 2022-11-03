Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,690 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 0.8 %

SOTK opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $112.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of -0.13.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOTK. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sono-Tek by 38.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

