Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,690 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sono-Tek Trading Down 0.8 %
SOTK opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $112.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of -0.13.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sono-Tek by 38.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.