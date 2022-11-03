Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 8869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

