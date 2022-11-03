Souders Financial Advisors Sells 22,218 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,218 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

