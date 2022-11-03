Souders Financial Advisors Sells 730 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $385.95 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.03 and a 200-day moving average of $352.95.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

