Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $7.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,555. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

