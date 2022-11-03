Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $44.94. 157,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

