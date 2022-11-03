Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 748,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,182,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

