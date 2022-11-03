Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,721. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

