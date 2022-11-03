Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 234,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,498. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

