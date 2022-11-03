Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 56,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29. The stock has a market cap of $383.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

