Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 21.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 33.1% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 82.2% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 366,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,543. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

