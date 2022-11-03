Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,733 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 196.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,438,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.3 %

FHI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. 10,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,054. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.