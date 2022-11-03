Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.06. The company had a trading volume of 125,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,579. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.54. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

