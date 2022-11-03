Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,174. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

