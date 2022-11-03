Sourceless (STR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $202.00

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $168.00 million and approximately $202.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.35 or 0.99998922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007943 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00848973 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.