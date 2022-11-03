SouthState Corp Acquires 230 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

