SouthState Corp Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,666,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $154.56 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

