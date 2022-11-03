SouthState Corp Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

NYSE CL opened at $72.77 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

