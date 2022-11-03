SouthState Corp Has $177,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

IJT opened at $108.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

