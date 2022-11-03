SouthState Corp Has $306,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.

