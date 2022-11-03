SouthState Corp Has $72,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

