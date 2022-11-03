SouthState Corp Has $98,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

