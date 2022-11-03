SouthState Corp Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 96.8% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC opened at $530.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

