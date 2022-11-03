SouthState Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

IVW stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

