SouthState Corp Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.