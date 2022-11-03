SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stake Reduced by January Capital Advisors LLC

January Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 2.0% of January Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. January Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $78.67.

