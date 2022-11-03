SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,367 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 293,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPBO stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $35.58.

