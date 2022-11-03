SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,007. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

