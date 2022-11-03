SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,136 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 281,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,345. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

