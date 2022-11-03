SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,490,556 shares.The stock last traded at $38.38 and had previously closed at $38.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

