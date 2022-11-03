SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.62. 185,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,021. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

