SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.