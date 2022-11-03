Square Token (SQUA) Trading 132% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Square Token has a market cap of $115.35 million and $5.10 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded up 132% against the dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $55.77 or 0.00275417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.76 or 0.31141360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 60.95685706 USD and is up 32.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,792,815.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

