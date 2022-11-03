Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $134,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $113,432,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,714 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 911.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,411 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,679.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,593 in the last ninety days. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

