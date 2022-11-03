STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.
STAR Financial Group Stock Performance
STAR Financial Group stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. STAR Financial Group has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $82.02.
About STAR Financial Group
