Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $92.38

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.38 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 90.20 ($1.04). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 92.10 ($1.06), with a volume of 609,060 shares changing hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £355.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1,821.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.24.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.