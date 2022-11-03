Status (SNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.99 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $97.99 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,249.13 or 0.99994384 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007923 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00043597 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02827456 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,580,658.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.