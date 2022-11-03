Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Trading Up 19.4%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) shares rose 19.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stockland in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

