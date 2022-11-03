StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.53. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

