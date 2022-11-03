StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.36 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About United States Antimony
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.